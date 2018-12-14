Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe
Every proper Southern cook knows there are several ways to make a biscuit, from the ever-popular buttermilk to the beaten biscuit. The unexpected touch of mustard in these fuss-free drop biscuits pairs wonderfully with our Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup Recipe, especially when dipped in the rich broth. Another idea: split them, spread with grainy mustard, and add thin slices of smoked ham to make sandwiches. However you serve them, they'll be a welcome addition to your table.