Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe

Every proper Southern cook knows there are several ways to make a biscuit, from the ever-popular buttermilk to the beaten biscuit. The unexpected touch of mustard in these fuss-free drop biscuits pairs wonderfully with our Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup Recipe, especially when dipped in the rich broth. Another idea: split them, spread with grainy mustard, and add thin slices of smoked ham to make sandwiches. However you serve them, they'll be a welcome addition to your table.

By Marian Cooper Cairns

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Mekes 24
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475°F. Stir together flour, cheese, chives, baking powder, pepper, salt, garlic powder, and baking soda in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk and mustard in a small bowl. Grate frozen butter into flour mixture using the large holes of a box grater; stir until well coated. Add buttermilk mixture; stir until just combined.

    Advertisement

  • Drop batter in 2 1⁄2- to 3-tablespoonful rounds onto 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper, leaving 3 inches between rounds.

  • Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown, 14 to 18 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through baking time. Brush biscuits with melted butter; garnish with sliced chives. Serve warm.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022