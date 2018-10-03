Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake recipe is truly what dessert dreams are made of. Complete with buttermilk, instant espresso, and chocolate morsels, this pound cake is both fluffy and flavorful – just like grandma makes it. But, the fun doesn't end there. The decadent treat is then topped with a homemade chocolate glaze that soaks into the pound cake, making it the ultimate recipe for a special occasion. Birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and church potlucks only improve when the Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake makes an appearance.Don't let the recipe time scare you; some dishes are worth the extra effort. And this triple-chocolate cake is triple the fun and triple the flavor. You won't be able to resist sneaking a late-night slice. The alternating chocolate and buttermilk glaze create a beautiful presentation that's fit for even the most sophisticated dinner table. Give this recipe a try; you won't regret it.