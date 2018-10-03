Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake Recipe
This cake is complete with 3 layers of chocolate and a sweet, homemade buttermilk glaze.
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake recipe is truly what dessert dreams are made of. Complete with buttermilk, instant espresso, and chocolate morsels, this pound cake is both fluffy and flavorful – just like grandma makes it. But, the fun doesn't end there. The decadent treat is then topped with a homemade chocolate glaze that soaks into the pound cake, making it the ultimate recipe for a special occasion. Birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and church potlucks only improve when the Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake makes an appearance.Don't let the recipe time scare you; some dishes are worth the extra effort. And this triple-chocolate cake is triple the fun and triple the flavor. You won't be able to resist sneaking a late-night slice. The alternating chocolate and buttermilk glaze create a beautiful presentation that's fit for even the most sophisticated dinner table. Give this recipe a try; you won't regret it.
Make Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes: Prepare recipe as directed through Step 1, pouring batter into 2 lightly greased (with vegetable cooking spray) 12-cup Bundt brownie pans, filling each about three-fourths full. Bake at 325°F for 26 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans, and cool completely. Proceed with recipe as directed in Steps 3 and Makes 2 dozen. Active 45 min.; Total 1 hour, 25 min.