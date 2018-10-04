Buttermilk Breakfast Scones Recipe

Rating: Unrated

Tender, flaky, and filled with buttery biscuit goodness, the scone was the Crounut of the 80s. Crisp, sugar-crusted tops and currants plumped in buttermilk just make them all the more party-perfect. Plus, they have a certain chameleon quality that lets them transition easily from a formal seated brunch to a casual afternoon coffee with friends. That's why, aside from being crazy good, they're a trend that's never lost traction.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the over to 425˚F. Soak the currants in buttermilk for 5 minutes.

  • Whisk together the flour, next 4 ingredients, and 2 tablespoon of the sugar. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender until the mixture is crumbly. Gradually add the currants and buttermilk, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead lightly 2 or 3 times.

  • Pat the dough into an 8-inch (3/4 inch thick); cut into 8 wedges with a floured knife. Separate the wedges, and place on a parchment paper-lined sheet. Brush the scones with milk, and sprinkle with the remaining 1 ½ tablespoons sugar.

  • Bake at 425˚ F for 16 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned.

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

