Buttermilk Breakfast Scones Recipe
Tender, flaky, and filled with buttery biscuit goodness, the scone was the Crounut of the 80s. Crisp, sugar-crusted tops and currants plumped in buttermilk just make them all the more party-perfect. Plus, they have a certain chameleon quality that lets them transition easily from a formal seated brunch to a casual afternoon coffee with friends. That's why, aside from being crazy good, they're a trend that's never lost traction.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Source
Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)