Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit

However you make them, you'll be rewarded with layer upon buttery layer of biscuit perfection.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Makes 12 to 14 biscuits
After baking hundreds of Southern buttermilk biscuit recipes, our Test Kitchen landed on this winning recipe for Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuits. This no-fail biscuit recipe will make you look like a pro, even if this is your first attempt at biscuit-making. The instructions below are precise for a reason and should be followed as written. When we say to stir the dough 15 times, we mean it! When rolling out the dough, don't press down too hard or overwork the dough. This will give the biscuits a dense, tough texture. And if you're looking for something a little beyond a basic biscuit, try one of our delicious variations. However you make them, you'll be rewarded with layer upon buttery layer of biscuit perfection.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475°F. Grate frozen butter using large holes of a box grater. Toss together grated butter and flour in a medium bowl. Chill 10 minutes.

  • Make a well in center of mixture. Add buttermilk, and stir 15 times. Dough will be sticky.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Lightly sprinkle flour over top of dough. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll dough into a ¾-inch-thick rectangle (about 9 x 5 inches). Fold dough in half so short ends meet. Repeat rolling and folding process 4 more times.

  • Roll dough to ½-inch thickness. Cut with a 2 ½-inch floured round cutter, reshaping scraps and flouring as needed.

  • Place dough rounds on a parchment paper-lined jelly-roll pan. Bake at 475°F for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Brush with melted butter.

Chef's Notes

For Pillowy Dinner Rolls: Cut in 1/2 cup cold shortening instead of cold butter. You'll get a soft biscuit that stays tender, even when cool. Plus, shortening has a neutral flavor that will complement anything on your dinner plate.

