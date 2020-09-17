Butter Pecan Cheesecake
With a nutty graham cracker crust, creamy, slightly tangy filling, and salty-sweet butter pecan topping, this dessert is truly over the top. Although the rich butter pecan sauce really steals the show, you’ll be amazed by the silky-smooth texture of this Butter Pecan Cheesecake. If you’ve had trouble baking cheesecakes in the past, the trick is to use a water bath, which prevents it from over baking and cracking. When making the filling, don’t over beat the cream and eggs. Too much air in the mixture will cause the filling to rise too quickly as it bakes and crack. Although it will be hard to wait, the cheesecake needs to chill in the refrigerator at least eight hours (up to 24 hours) so that it can firm up enough to be removed from the pan easily and sliced cleanly. Don’t rush this step, tempting as it may be. Butter Pecan Cheesecake is worth the wait and sure to become a new favorite.