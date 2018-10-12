Butter Pecan Sheet Cake Recipe

Are you a fan of all things sweet? Do you enjoy butter and pecan? Then, boy oh boy do we have a recipe for you! Butter Pecan Sheet Cake is sinfully delicious and completely approachable. With a rich, ooey gooey drizzle, this dessert will keep you coming back for more. Don't let the recipe time fool you, it's actually a simple treat to make. Because it bakes in a sheet pan, this cake is perfect for holiday parties and church potlucks. The toasted pecan center and condensed milk topping make this sweet dessert quintessentially Southern – just the way we like it. With its subtle vanilla flavor, the moist and sugary cake is best served soon after it's done baking. The warm and comforting dessert is sure to be the hit of your holiday table. Don't wait! Give the Butter Pecan Sheet Cake a try, and let us know what you think.  

By Southern Living Editors

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook 1 cup of the pecans and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter in a small skillet over medium, stirring, until toasted, 6 to 8 minutes. Spread pecans on wax paper; cool about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat remaining 1 cup butter with a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

  • Stir together flour, baking soda, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed until blended after each addition.

  • Beat egg whites on medium speed until stiff peaks form; fold one-third of egg whites into batter. Gently fold in remaining beaten egg whites just until blended.

  • Pour the mixture in a sheet pan, and bake at 350˚ for 50-55 minutes. Add the coconut pecan frosting.

