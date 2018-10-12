Butter Pecan Sheet Cake Recipe
Are you a fan of all things sweet? Do you enjoy butter and pecan? Then, boy oh boy do we have a recipe for you! Butter Pecan Sheet Cake is sinfully delicious and completely approachable. With a rich, ooey gooey drizzle, this dessert will keep you coming back for more. Don't let the recipe time fool you, it's actually a simple treat to make. Because it bakes in a sheet pan, this cake is perfect for holiday parties and church potlucks. The toasted pecan center and condensed milk topping make this sweet dessert quintessentially Southern – just the way we like it. With its subtle vanilla flavor, the moist and sugary cake is best served soon after it's done baking. The warm and comforting dessert is sure to be the hit of your holiday table. Don't wait! Give the Butter Pecan Sheet Cake a try, and let us know what you think.