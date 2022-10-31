Butter-Basted Turkey 

Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack in lower third of oven; place a roasting rack in a large roasting pan. Remove giblets and neck from turkey to reserve for Overnight Giblet Gravy (recipe, below right); store giblets and neck in a ziplock plastic freezer bag in refrigerator for up to 3 days. Trim any excess fat and skin around neck and cavity, and reserve for another use or discard. Pat turkey dry with paper towels, including inside of cavity. Starting at neck end, loosen and lift skin from breast by inserting fingers and gently pushing between skin and meat. (Do not detach skin completely.) Season turkey on all sides with salt and pepper, including inside of cavity and underneath skin on breasts. Place onion, rosemary sprigs, garlic cloves, and bay leaves in cavity. Tie ends of legs together with kitchen twine, and tuck wing tips behind back. Place turkey on rack in prepared roasting pan, breast side up, and set aside at room temperature while preparing basting mixture.

Add butter and white wine to a medium saucepan, and cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until butter has melted and mixture is warm, 5 to 7 minutes; remove saucepan from heat. Fold a 9x20-inch piece of cheesecloth in half twice so it is 4 layers thick. Submerge in butter mixture, allowing cheesecloth to absorb mixture. Remove cheesecloth, and unfold until it is 2 layers thick. Place soaked cheesecloth on top of turkey to cover it entirely, and gently smooth out cheesecloth so it is in direct contact with turkey skin. Cover remaining butter mixture in saucepan to keep warm.

Bake turkey in preheated oven until cheesecloth appears dry, about 30 minutes. Carefully baste cheesecloth with some of the reserved butter mixture. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F, and bake 2 hours, basting cheesecloth and any exposed areas of turkey with some of the reserved mixture every 30 minutes. (If all the mixture is used, baste with any juices that have accumulated in roasting pan.) Gently remove and discard cheesecloth, being careful not to tear the skin. Baste turkey, and bake until skin is deeply golden brown and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of the breast registers 160°F, about 30 minutes.