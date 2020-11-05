Busy Day Cake

This cake might sink a little in the center as it cools, so don’t fret if that happens to you. We all deserve to have the simplicity of the Busy Day Cake in our repertoire. Everything about this cake is just right.

By Sheri Castle

Gallery

Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
9
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Generously butter a 9-inch square baking pan (at least 2 inches deep) or a 9-inch round cake pan (at least 2 inches deep).

    Advertisement

  • Beat sugar and butter in bowl of a stand mixer fitted a paddle attachment on high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, nutmeg, and salt in a medium bowl. Add to butter mixture in 3 additions, alternating with one-third of the milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat on low speed until batter is smooth after each addition, scraping bowl to ensure all of the flour mixture is incorporated.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan, and smooth top. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. If the top browns too quickly before the cake is done, cover top with a sheet of aluminum foil. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan to wire rack, cut into squares, and serve warm.

Tips

This cake is also delicious served at room temperature. Store at room temperature in an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap up to 2 days. Cake will be a little softer and more tender on the second day.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/07/2020