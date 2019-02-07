Burrito Bowls Recipe

Charred corn, seasoned black beans, creamy avocado, tangy pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice—every bite of this burrito in a bowl is a delicious surprise. Your family will think they are at a street food festival when you serve these flavor-filled, meatless, burrito bowls with a Southwestern flair. Make dinner more fun by setting out all of the toppings so that everyone can build their own burrito bowls. Skip the tortillas and enjoy a healthier burrito in a bowl at only 470 calories per serving. This recipe is filled with all the flavors of a burrito but without the tortilla wrap. The spices on the beans give them depth, while the corn adds a nice touch of natural sweetness. Use any semi-soft Mexican cheese, but we like the texture of caso blanco crumbled with this recipe. Searing the corn requires a good 30-45 seconds without stirring, so don't be tempted to stir immediately. Every flavor-packed, bold ingredient gives this dish its perfect flair for any weeknight, and the finishing touches of avocado and sour cream add a little extra creaminess.