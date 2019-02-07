Burrito Bowls Recipe

Every bite of this burrito in a bowl is a delicious surprise.

By Adam Dolge

Charred corn, seasoned black beans, creamy avocado, tangy pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice—every bite of this burrito in a bowl is a delicious surprise. Your family will think they are at a street food festival when you serve these flavor-filled, meatless, burrito bowls with a Southwestern flair. Make dinner more fun by setting out all of the toppings so that everyone can build their own burrito bowls. Skip the tortillas and enjoy a healthier burrito in a bowl at only 470 calories per serving. This recipe is filled with all the flavors of a burrito but without the tortilla wrap. The spices on the beans give them depth, while the corn adds a nice touch of natural sweetness. Use any semi-soft Mexican cheese, but we like the texture of caso blanco crumbled with this recipe. Searing the corn requires a good 30-45 seconds without stirring, so don't be tempted to stir immediately. Every flavor-packed, bold ingredient gives this dish its perfect flair for any weeknight, and the finishing touches of avocado and sour cream add a little extra creaminess.

  • Combine beans, water, chili powder, cumin, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a small saucepan, and cook over medium until beans are hot, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm.

  • Heat oil in a medium-size cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add corn, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly charred, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 ½ teaspoons of the lime juice and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside.

  • Cook brown rice according to package instructions, and transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the cilantro and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons lime juice.

  • Divide warm beans, corn, rice, lettuce, cheese, and avocado among 4 bowls. Top with pico de gallo, sour cream, and remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro.

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 25g. Full Nutrition
