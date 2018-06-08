Grilled Potato Salad Recipe

The unspoken rule at Tulsa Oklahoma's Burn Co BBQ is that everything must touch the fire. I'm talking everything: Pork Butt, Ribs, Wings, Brisket, and Fatty (a sausage-on-sausage concoction that's wrapped in bacon). But pitmaster Adam Myers doesn't limit his mantra to just proteins; he serves up a bounty of daily changing sides and vegetables that also feel the burn.A crowd favorite is his Grilled Potato Salad. The grilled potatoes pick up plenty of flavor and smoke from the well-seasoned Hasty Bake grills, while the mix of onions and peppers provide a bright and welcomed contrast. Like all great things in life, the dish really comes together with the addition of bacon and its reserved drippings (the bacon fat adds a rich, unifying flavor). Instead of mayo, the boys spike the mix with tangy and spicy mustard, which makes this dish the perfect worry free tailgate side for a hot summer cookout. Honestly, the longer it sits, the better it gets. — Matt MooreOne of more than 150 recipes from The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection.

By Adam Myers, Burn Co. BBQ in Tulsa, OK

total:
1 hr
active:
1 hr
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat cold cooking grate of grill with cooking spray, and place on grill. Preheat grill to low (about 275°F). Toss together the potatoes, salt, and 1/4 cup of the oil until potatoes are well coated. Place the potatoes on oiled grates; grill, without grill lid, until tender, 25 to 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from grill.

  • Place the onion rings and whole peppers on grates, and grill, without grill lid, until slightly blistered and tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Cut the grilled potatoes into 1 inch pieces, and place in a large bowl. Chop the onions and peppers, and add to potatoes. Add the bacon, reserved drippings, mustard, cider vinegar, black pepper, and remaining 1/4 cup oil. Toss until combined, and serve immediately.

