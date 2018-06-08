Grilled Potato Salad Recipe
The unspoken rule at Tulsa Oklahoma's Burn Co BBQ is that everything must touch the fire. I'm talking everything: Pork Butt, Ribs, Wings, Brisket, and Fatty (a sausage-on-sausage concoction that's wrapped in bacon). But pitmaster Adam Myers doesn't limit his mantra to just proteins; he serves up a bounty of daily changing sides and vegetables that also feel the burn.A crowd favorite is his Grilled Potato Salad. The grilled potatoes pick up plenty of flavor and smoke from the well-seasoned Hasty Bake grills, while the mix of onions and peppers provide a bright and welcomed contrast. Like all great things in life, the dish really comes together with the addition of bacon and its reserved drippings (the bacon fat adds a rich, unifying flavor). Instead of mayo, the boys spike the mix with tangy and spicy mustard, which makes this dish the perfect worry free tailgate side for a hot summer cookout. Honestly, the longer it sits, the better it gets. — Matt MooreOne of more than 150 recipes from The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection.