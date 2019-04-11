Easter is a time for celebration and for spending time with the ones you love. What better way to spend the weekend than by making these Bunny Butt Cupcakes? These adorable bunny bottoms are kid-friendly, playful, and make for a fun Easter tablescape. Plus, they're a great way to get kids involved with the seasonal fun.The secret behind these precious bunny butt cupcakes? Donut holes. Take a chocolate cupcake, and use chocolate frosting to create some 'dirt'. Top your dirt with green sanding sugar as grass (or additional green-dyed coconut, if your kids are adventurous!). Next, you'll want to melt some white chocolate. This will be the base for your feet, as well as what keeps the coconut attached to the donut hole. Pipe little white chocolate feet onto parchment paper, using pink candy melts or a little food coloring to make the pads. Then, dip your donut hole in the melted white chocolate and drop it into some shredded coconut. This will give your bunny some fluff. Finally, you'll want to create a bunny tail with a mini marshmallow. Coat the marshmallow in white chocolate, and then dip it into coconut as well.