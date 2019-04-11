Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Easter is a time for celebration and for spending time with the ones you love. What better way to spend the weekend than by making these Bunny Butt Cupcakes? These adorable bunny bottoms are kid-friendly, playful, and make for a fun Easter tablescape. Plus, they're a great way to get kids involved with the seasonal fun.The secret behind these precious bunny butt cupcakes? Donut holes. Take a chocolate cupcake, and use chocolate frosting to create some 'dirt'. Top your dirt with green sanding sugar as grass (or additional green-dyed coconut, if your kids are adventurous!). Next, you'll want to melt some white chocolate. This will be the base for your feet, as well as what keeps the coconut attached to the donut hole. Pipe little white chocolate feet onto parchment paper, using pink candy melts or a little food coloring to make the pads. Then, dip your donut hole in the melted white chocolate and drop it into some shredded coconut. This will give your bunny some fluff. Finally, you'll want to create a bunny tail with a mini marshmallow. Coat the marshmallow in white chocolate, and then dip it into coconut as well.

1 hr 25 mins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Frost premade cupcakes with chocolate frosting. Dip each top in green sanding sugar.

  • Cut a small slice off the bottom of the donut holes so that they can sit flat. Melt the white candy melts in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, stirring until completely smooth. Pour the chocolate into a piping bag with a #3 tip. Pip little feet shapes onto parchment paper and allow to cool.

  • Put 1 cup of the vanilla frosting in a microwave-safe bowl, and heat for 10 seconds or until runny. Dip the donut holes into the frosting, and then roll in the coconut. Repeat the process with the mini marshmallows and lay out on a piece of parchment paper to cool.

  • Use the melted chocolate to attach a donut hole and mini marshmallow tail on each cupcake. Heat the pink candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl and stir until smooth. When your white chocolate feet have cooled completely, pipe the toes and pads of the feet with pink candy melts in a piping bag with a #2 tip. Prop your feet against the bunny's butt, and secure with additional white candy melts or white frosting.

