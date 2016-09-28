Our Best-Ever Bundt Cake Recipes
Bundt cakes may be an old-fashioned Southern dessert, but in our minds, they've never gone out of style. We think of them as a baker's secret weapon: Pretty molded cakes look incredibly impressive but they are deceptively simple to make, even for the most novice baker. A ring-shaped ridged Bundt pan can transform the most basic cake recipe into a work of art with hardly any fuss in the kitchen. Most Bundt cakes only need a simple glaze or dusting of powdered sugar to shine. And you can make a Bundt cake to please just about any type of sweet tooth. The Southern Living Test Kitchen has developed so many Bundt cake recipes over the years, and this collection of recipes includes some of our most popular Bundt cakes to get you started. So grab your prettiest Bundt pan and get baking!
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
This brownie-like bundt cake is made with cocoa, bittersweet chocolate, and espresso powder for deep, rich chocolate flavor. Every bundt cake can benefit from a thick, rich glaze and we topped this one with not one, but two deliciously contrasting glazes: a sweet chocolate glaze and a tangy buttermilk glaze. We love how this elegant cake looks on an old-fashioned cake stand, but you can also turn this recipe into a dozen single servings if you have a 12-cup Bundt brownie pan. Either way, this bundt cake is sure to delight the chocolate lovers in your life.
Tennessee Jam Bundt Cake
Store-bought sugar was once scarce in some parts of the South, so desserts were often sweetened with homemade jams and preserves. We brought back this classic Southern cake and it immediately became a top-rated reader favorite.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
As soon as summer turns to fall, it's apple cake season. And this Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake is one you'll return to year after year. A sweet ribbon of cream cheese runs through this moist spice cake studded with chunks of apples. And if that wasn't enough, we made this bundt cake truly over-the-top by adding a thick and rich praline frosting and toasted pecans. We recommend crisp, tart-sweet gala apples, but you can use any apple you like—it's a great way to showcase fresh-from-the-farm apples. Serve this autumn dessert with a cup of tea or coffee, or as a decadent treat at breakfast or brunch.
Cranberry-Apple Pumpkin Bundt
Three favorite fall flavors combine in this beloved Bundt cake. Cranberry, apple, and pumpkin, all in a beautiful Bundt? It's a win-win-win for the dessert table.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
This pretty strawberry bundt cake tastes every bit as good as it looks, whether you make it in a bundt pan or a tube pan. A pretty pink layer of store-bought strawberry glaze livens up an old-fashioned pound cake made with vanilla and almond extracts for a more complex flavor. Similar to a marbled bundt cake, the strawberry glaze is dolloped on the batter then swirled with a long wooden skewer. When it's done baking, be sure to remove the warm cake from the pan (after letting it rest 10 minutes) then let it cool completely on a wire rack before slicing. Serve this cake with sliced fresh strawberries and whipped cream for the ultimate spring dessert.
Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Bourbon, cola, and chocolate cake? You've got a winner. Great for tailgating or any gathering, these cute treats can be frozen individually for quick grab-and-go snacks.
Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake
Looking for a crowd-pleasing but simple bundt cake? Our Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake is easy to whip up and fits almost any occasion. It's a great for family dinners, book clubs, church socials, neighborhood potlucks, or school bake sales. Filled with mini chocolate chips and chopped pecans and made with brown sugar and vanilla, it's the cake version of the classic chocolate chip cookie. Serve this everyday cake as-is, or dress it up with hot fudge sauce and sliced berries, whipped cream and toasted pecans, or use thin slices of cake to make ice cream sandwiches with your favorite store-bought ice cream.
Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes
These baby Bundts are bursting with our favorite flavors of fall – sweet potatoes, cinnamon, rum, and toasted pecans. These are delicious to eat warm right out of the oven, but some readers think they are actually better the next day. The recipe makes a lot—3 dozen—so you can decide for yourself.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
There's not always time to ice a layered cake to perfection before your dinner party, so we adapted it for an easy Bundt pan recipe with a decadent cream cheese glaze that doesn't take any decorating skills.
Mama's Rum Cake
A double dose of rum in the cake and the glaze makes this Bundt cake ultra-decadent.
Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
If you're loyal to the pumpkin spice game come fall, you've got to try this impressive, flan-like cake.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
This decadent cake has double the chocolate with both boxed cake and brownie mixes.
Coconut Pound Cake
Three Southern dessert favorites—coconut, pecans, and bourbon—meet in this simple, but beautiful pound cake recipe.
Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake
We spiked this holiday cake with just the right amount of bourbon.
Mary's Mango Cake
Made with fresh oranges, limes, and mangoes, this Bundt cake tastes like a sunny day on the beaches of Florida.
7UP Bundt Cake
Southerners have been relying on the secret of soda to make incredible cakes for generations.
Reese's Cake
If you have a loved one who always picks Reese's in the checkout line, you absolutely have to make this cake for him or her.
Yellow Squash Bundt Cake
Use up your fresh squash this summer with an unexpected dessert that the kids will never know has vegetables in it.
Grand Marnier Cakes
First featured in Tea-Time at the Masters in 1977 as a tube-pan cake, we updated Grand Marnier Cake to be made in mini Bundt pans for luncheon-ready presentation.
Classic Southern Pound Cake
A true classic doesn't need an introduction, so we'll let this beauty speak for itself.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
This summer stunner showcases fresh peaches in picture-perfect fashion.
Rosemary-Olive Oil Cornmeal Cake
This pretty Bundt cake would be delicious with a cup of tea in the afternoon or coffee at brunch.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Southerners know some of the best recipes come from the pages of Junior League cookbooks, including this one from Houston.
Pecan Spice Cake with Caramel-Rum Glaze Recipe
You don't need bakery-level decorating skills with a decadent glaze to pour over this festive holiday Bundt cake.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Personal portions make the host's job easier so he or she can sit down and enjoy dessert with the table instead of slicing for everyone.
Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
Of course we love sipping on a cold glass of sweet tea, but this Bundt cake recipe makes a delicious case for baking with it.
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
Greek yogurt adds a hint of tang to this pound cake recipe that pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea.
Orange Cake
This bright cake is topped with candied orange zest for a holiday-worthy presentation.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
If you want your house to smell amazing this fall, whip up this beautiful Bundt.
Firecracker Cake
Light up your Fourth of July spread with a festive Bundt cake the kids and adults will approve of.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
Citrus shines in this dessert based off the original 7UP Pound Cake recipe from the 1950s.
Cranberry-Orange Bundt Cake
This Bundt cake is moist and full of sweet-tart flavor from cranberries and orange liqueur. Once it's placed out on the dessert table, you better grab your slice fast because it won't be there for long.
Carrot Bundt Cake
All the flavors you love about a classic carrot cake have been converted into a pretty Bundt form. The sweetness of the carrot is met with a tangy, creamy finish from the cream cheese frosting.
Carrot-Pineapple Mini Bundt Cakes with Buttermilk-Vanilla Glaze
If you're tired of the same old carrot cake recipe, try these mini Bundts which are packed with cinnamon, crushed pineapple, toasted pecans, and carrots, of course. A thin buttermilk-vanilla glaze is a refreshing twist on the expected cream cheese frosting.
Lemon Bundt Cake
A Lemon Bundt Cake is the Jill of All Trades in the "occasion cake" world. Take it to a spring luncheon, a family reunion, or even a wake, and it will always deliver on flavor and comfort.
Pumpkin Pound Cake
Be still our hearts! Have you ever seen a more enticing pound cake in such a beautiful Bundt form? This Pumpkin Pound Cake is loaded with fall flavor goodness from the sweet pumpkin in the cake to the maple-butter glaze that's drizzled all over its top.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
This pound cake may look unsuspecting on the outside but smack in the middle of it is a delicious ring of apple butter. How's that for a seasonal baking recipe?
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
When the summertime baking bug bites, head to your local berry patch to buy ripe blueberries, and then whip up this delicious, tangy, and eye-catching cake.