Sometimes the most flavorful meals come in small packages.

By Karen Rankin

Whether you serve these Buffalo Chicken Sliders for a gameday crowd or the kids for a weeknight dinner, we have a feeling there won't be leftovers. "Southerners will always have a soft spot for King's Hawaiian Rolls," says Southern Living editor Betsy Cribb, and these Buffalo Chicken Sliders are further proof. Melty, gooey Colby-Jack and blue cheeses and tender, juicy buffalo chicken stuffed between sweet, buttery King's Hawaiian Rolls sounds like a perfect recipe as-is, but our Test Kitchen took these Buffalo Chicken Sliders up a notch. Fresh, crunchy toppings like lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickles add just the right amount of texture and crispness that this slider recipe needs. Serve the sandwiches warm and allow guests to top their own for ultimate freshness. This Buffalo Chicken Slider Recipe couldn't be easier to double for a large gathering. Plus, you can prep all of your ingredients in advance for easy assembling before cooking. Put the entire tray of sliders together a few hours ahead of time and bake when you're ready to serve to melt the cheese and warm the sandwiches. These Buffalo Chicken Sliders can be rewarmed (without toppings) just as easily as leftovers, but don't count on having any! These Buffalo Chicken Sliders will be an at-home tailgate staple in the fall and a kid-friendly win at your dinner table year-round.  

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken all over with salt and ¼ teaspoon of the lemon pepper. Add to skillet; cook, turning often, until chicken is light golden brown and almost cooked through, about 4 minutes. Add buffalo sauce to skillet, and toss chicken to coat in sauce. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, about 1minute. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange bottom sides of cut rolls evenly on prepared baking sheet. Stir together butter and remaining ¼ teaspoon lemon pepper in a small bowl; brush half of the butter mixture over roll bottoms. Place 1 Colby-Jack cheese square on each roll bottom, and top each with 1 chicken piece; spoon any sauce in skillet over chicken. Top chicken evenly with blue cheese, remaining Colby-Jack cheese squares, and roll tops. Brush roll tops with remaining butter mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheeses melt and tops of sliders are lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Stuff sliders with toppings. Serve.

