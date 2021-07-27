Whether you serve these Buffalo Chicken Sliders for a gameday crowd or the kids for a weeknight dinner, we have a feeling there won't be leftovers. "Southerners will always have a soft spot for King's Hawaiian Rolls," says Southern Living editor Betsy Cribb, and these Buffalo Chicken Sliders are further proof. Melty, gooey Colby-Jack and blue cheeses and tender, juicy buffalo chicken stuffed between sweet, buttery King's Hawaiian Rolls sounds like a perfect recipe as-is, but our Test Kitchen took these Buffalo Chicken Sliders up a notch. Fresh, crunchy toppings like lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dill pickles add just the right amount of texture and crispness that this slider recipe needs. Serve the sandwiches warm and allow guests to top their own for ultimate freshness. This Buffalo Chicken Slider Recipe couldn't be easier to double for a large gathering. Plus, you can prep all of your ingredients in advance for easy assembling before cooking. Put the entire tray of sliders together a few hours ahead of time and bake when you're ready to serve to melt the cheese and warm the sandwiches. These Buffalo Chicken Sliders can be rewarmed (without toppings) just as easily as leftovers, but don't count on having any! These Buffalo Chicken Sliders will be an at-home tailgate staple in the fall and a kid-friendly win at your dinner table year-round.