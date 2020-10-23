Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

Flaky puff pastry is the buttery base for these creamy, spicy Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels filled with blue cheese, scallions, hot sauce, cream cheese, and chopped chicken. These appetizers taste great hot or at room temperature and are the perfect party snack for a crowd (the recipe makes 40 pinwheels) or a tasty bite to enjoy with beers while watching the game. To make them, you’ll need to roll 2 thawed sheets of frozen puff pastry into rectangles. Then, spread the Buffalo chicken filling over the rectangles and roll up each rectangle jelly-roll style. It’s important to make sure the seam of the pastry is tight—brush the long end with a little water, then pinch the dough to secure the seam. After the rolls chill, use a serrated knife to cut them into individual slices before baking them in the oven. The pinwheels are topped with blue cheese dressing and chopped parsley, but you can replace the parsley with chopped fresh celery leaves, if you prefer.

By Karen Rankin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper, and set aside.

  • Stir together chicken, cream cheese, blue cheese, scallions, hot sauce, and salt in a medium bowl until well combined.

  • On a lightly floured work surface, roll each thawed puff pastry sheet into a 15- x 12-inch rectangle. Spread half the cream cheese mixture on each pastry rectangle, leaving a 1/2-inch pastry border on all sides. Beginning with 1 long side, roll up each rectangle, jelly-roll style, just to opposite long pastry border. Brush long pastry border with water; roll to close, pinching pastry to secure. Place rolls, seam side down, on a large baking sheet, and chill 10 minutes.

  • Place chilled rolls on a work surface. Using a serrated knife, cut each into 20 (1/2-inch-thick) slices, and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is puffed and light golden brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature, drizzled with blue cheese dressing, and sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

