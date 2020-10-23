Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels
Flaky puff pastry is the buttery base for these creamy, spicy Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels filled with blue cheese, scallions, hot sauce, cream cheese, and chopped chicken. These appetizers taste great hot or at room temperature and are the perfect party snack for a crowd (the recipe makes 40 pinwheels) or a tasty bite to enjoy with beers while watching the game. To make them, you’ll need to roll 2 thawed sheets of frozen puff pastry into rectangles. Then, spread the Buffalo chicken filling over the rectangles and roll up each rectangle jelly-roll style. It’s important to make sure the seam of the pastry is tight—brush the long end with a little water, then pinch the dough to secure the seam. After the rolls chill, use a serrated knife to cut them into individual slices before baking them in the oven. The pinwheels are topped with blue cheese dressing and chopped parsley, but you can replace the parsley with chopped fresh celery leaves, if you prefer.