Passionate fans of buffalo chicken, the Southern Living Test Kitchen pros have happily created an array of recipes to help readers indulge in this can't-get-enough flavor. From our dinner-friendly Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas or Buffalo Chicken Casserole to our Disappearing Buffalo Chicken Dip or Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread appetizers, we've crafted all kinds of delicious takes on this zesty trend. Our favorite yet? Our Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese. A rotisserie chicken (which can be shredded in advance) cuts your prep time to just 20 minutes. Macaroni and cheese is usually served as a side dish but this Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese is hearty; add some warm bread and a salad and you have a complete meal. Pro tip: Cook the pasta until al dente; this ensures it won't get over-mushy when it cooks even further in the oven.