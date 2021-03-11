Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

If you thought the buffalo chicken lovefest couldn't get any bigger, wait until you get a taste of this zesty spin on macaroni and cheese.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Passionate fans of buffalo chicken, the Southern Living Test Kitchen pros have happily created an array of recipes to help readers indulge in this can't-get-enough flavor. From our dinner-friendly Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas or Buffalo Chicken Casserole to our Disappearing Buffalo Chicken Dip or Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread appetizers, we've crafted all kinds of delicious takes on this zesty trend. Our favorite yet? Our Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese. A rotisserie chicken (which can be shredded in advance) cuts your prep time to just 20 minutes. Macaroni and cheese is usually served as a side dish but this Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese is hearty; add some warm bread and a salad and you have a complete meal. Pro tip: Cook the pasta until al dente; this ensures it won't get over-mushy when it cooks even further in the oven.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Cook pasta in a large pot of salted water according to package directions; drain.

  • While pasta cooks, melt 6 tablespoons of the butter in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add celery and onion, and cook, stirring often, until just tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour, and cook 1 minute. Gradually stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and gradually add Cheddar cheese, in 3/4 cup increments, stirring until fully melted. Stir in chicken, hot sauce, and cooked pasta. Spoon into prepared baking dish.

  • Place remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a microwavable bowl, and microwave on HIGH until melted. Stir in panko, blue cheese, and parsley until combined. Sprinkle evenly over pasta mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve with additional hot sauce, if desired.

