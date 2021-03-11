Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
If you thought the buffalo chicken lovefest couldn't get any bigger, wait until you get a taste of this zesty spin on macaroni and cheese.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Passionate fans of buffalo chicken, the Southern Living Test Kitchen pros have happily created an array of recipes to help readers indulge in this can't-get-enough flavor. From our dinner-friendly Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas or Buffalo Chicken Casserole to our Disappearing Buffalo Chicken Dip or Buffalo Chicken Pull-Apart Bread appetizers, we've crafted all kinds of delicious takes on this zesty trend. Our favorite yet? Our Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese. A rotisserie chicken (which can be shredded in advance) cuts your prep time to just 20 minutes. Macaroni and cheese is usually served as a side dish but this Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese is hearty; add some warm bread and a salad and you have a complete meal. Pro tip: Cook the pasta until al dente; this ensures it won't get over-mushy when it cooks even further in the oven.