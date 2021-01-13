A pan of hot enchiladas is a winning choice for a weeknight meal or lazy weekend brunch. You can trust a warm and flavor-filled corn enchilada to be loaded with cheesy goodness, and these Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas do not disappoint. Enchiladas are always easy to assemble, and this recipe makes it even easier by using a rotisserie chicken. You can shred it ahead and keep it refrigerated until you are ready to assemble the dish. Perfect for buffalo chicken lovers, this enchilada bake delivers on richness, creaminess, and taste–a great addition to your weeknight dinner rotation. For best results, it's very important to soften the corn tortillas so they are pliable. If you don't they will crack when you roll them. Be sure to place your filled enchiladas seam side down in the baking dish so they stay rolled up; the sauces and cheeses will hold it all together so you can easily serve up individual enchiladas.