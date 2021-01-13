Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

If you have a taste for buffalo chicken but need something more substantial than game-day wings, try this hearty enchilada dish.

30 mins
50 mins
8
A pan of hot enchiladas is a winning choice for a weeknight meal or lazy weekend brunch. You can trust a warm and flavor-filled corn enchilada to be loaded with cheesy goodness, and these Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas do not disappoint. Enchiladas are always easy to assemble, and this recipe makes it even easier by using a rotisserie chicken. You can shred it ahead and keep it refrigerated until you are ready to assemble the dish. Perfect for buffalo chicken lovers, this enchilada bake delivers on richness, creaminess, and taste–a great addition to your weeknight dinner rotation. For best results, it's very important to soften the corn tortillas so they are pliable. If you don't they will crack when you roll them. Be sure to place your filled enchiladas seam side down in the baking dish so they stay rolled up; the sauces and cheeses will hold it all together so you can easily serve up individual enchiladas.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray, and set aside. Stir together cream cheese and 1/3 cup of the buffalo sauce in a small bowl until well blended.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add bell pepper, celery, onion, and white and light green parts of scallions; sprinkle with salt, and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Place softened tortillas on a work surface. Spread 1 tablespoon cream cheese mixture in center of each tortilla; top each with 2 tablespoons Monterey Jack, 1/4 cup shredded chicken, and 2 tablespoons vegetable mixture. Roll up, and place enchiladas, seam side down, in prepared baking dish. Line dish with 2 rows of 6 enchiladas; place 4 more enchiladas, overlapping if necessary, in remaining space of prepared dish.

  • Stir together butter and remaining 1/3 cup buffalo sauce; drizzle over enchiladas. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack, and drizzle with blue cheese dressing. Sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, 15 to 17 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with dark green parts of sliced scallions.

