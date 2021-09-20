Whip up a batch (or three!) of these cheesy, crispy, spicy bites for your next party, game day get-together, or any occasion that calls for appetizers. You just might replace your usual chicken wing recipe with these easy-to-eat boneless chicken bites. Our Buffalo Chicken Bites are amazingly crisp thanks to a double dredge in egg and a mixture of seasoned flour, parmesan, and baking powder. A coating of hot sauce (our Test Kitchen recommends Moore's brand) mixed with melted butter brings the heat, making them practically irresistible, especially when served with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dunking. Serve them immediately after cooking so the breading stays nice and crunchy. If you want to bring Buffalo Chicken Bites to a party, fry the chicken and prepare the sauce separately. Place in separate containers and reheat the chicken (unsauced) in the oven before adding the sauce and serving.