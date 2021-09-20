Buffalo Chicken Bites

With chicken bites like these, who wants to bother with wing bones?

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Whip up a batch (or three!) of these cheesy, crispy, spicy bites for your next party, game day get-together, or any occasion that calls for appetizers. You just might replace your usual chicken wing recipe with these easy-to-eat boneless chicken bites. Our Buffalo Chicken Bites are amazingly crisp thanks to a double dredge in egg and a mixture of seasoned flour, parmesan, and baking powder. A coating of hot sauce (our Test Kitchen recommends Moore's brand) mixed with melted butter brings the heat, making them practically irresistible, especially when served with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dunking. Serve them immediately after cooking so the breading stays nice and crunchy. If you want to bring Buffalo Chicken Bites to a party, fry the chicken and prepare the sauce separately. Place in separate containers and reheat the chicken (unsauced) in the oven before adding the sauce and serving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Gently stir together chicken, buttermilk, and 2 tablespoons of the hot sauce in a medium bowl to coat chicken; let stand uncovered at room temperature at least 10 minutes, or covered and refrigerated up to 24 hours.

  • Place eggs in a shallow dish. Whisk together flour, cheese, salt, garlic powder, pepper, and baking powder in a separate shallow dish. Working in batches, remove chicken from marinade, shaking off excess; dredge in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in egg, and return to flour mixture, gently pressing to fully coat. Place chicken on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken.

  • Pour 2-inches of oil in a large skillet over medium-high; heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°F, adjusting heat as needed to maintain temperature. Working in batches, add chicken to hot oil and fry, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and a food thermometer inserted into chicken registers 165°F, 4 or 6 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer chicken to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining chicken. 

  • Whisk together melted butter and remaining ½ cup hot sauce in a large bowl; add fried chicken bites, tossing gently to fully coat. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

