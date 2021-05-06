Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwich
This chilled treat uses store-bought shortcuts to create the ultimate summer dessert.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwich might be your new summer obsession. It uses chewy peanut butter cookies, chocolate ice cream, melted chocolate, and a sprinkling of sea salt to create a chocolate-filled ice cream dessert that'll rival (or beat, in our opinion) anything the ice cream truck as to offer. Better yet, they couldn't be any easier to make. A handy trick to keep in mind: Slice your pint of ice cream into four disc-shaped portions. The discs fit perfectly between two peanut butter cookies to make a compact snack without your ice cream falling apart. You'll also want to give them plenty of time to chill. The longer they freeze, the longer they take to melt.