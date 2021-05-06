Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwich

Rating: Unrated

This chilled treat uses store-bought shortcuts to create the ultimate summer dessert.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwich might be your new summer obsession. It uses chewy peanut butter cookies, chocolate ice cream, melted chocolate, and a sprinkling of sea salt to create a chocolate-filled ice cream dessert that'll rival (or beat, in our opinion) anything the ice cream truck as to offer. Better yet, they couldn't be any easier to make. A handy trick to keep in mind: Slice your pint of ice cream into four disc-shaped portions. The discs fit perfectly between two peanut butter cookies to make a compact snack without your ice cream falling apart. You'll also want to give them plenty of time to chill. The longer they freeze, the longer they take to melt.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove ice cream lid and peel off outer paper from pint. Using a very sharp knife, slice the pint of ice cream horizontally into four disc-shaped servings. Line peanut butter cookies on baking sheet. Top four cookies with a chocolate ice cream disc. Top with second peanut butter cookie. Put sandwiches in the freezer to harden for at least one hour.

    Advertisement

  • While sandwiches are freezing, melt coconut oil and chocolate chips in the microwave on high for 45 seconds. Microwave at additional 15 second intervals, stirring after each round, until smooth. Take sandwiches out of the freezer. Dip half of the sandwich into the melted chocolate. Sprinkle chocolate side with sea salt. Place sandwich back on parchment lined baking sheet and return to the freezer for at least one additional hour.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/07/2021