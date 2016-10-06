Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables, like cabbage and broccoli, whose popularity has soared thanks to modern cooking techniques. Why simply boil a vegetable and smother it in a cheese sauce when you can sauté or roast it, sprinkle on some herbs, and create a delightful side dish? Brussels sprouts, the cute, baby-cabbage-looking crucifers packed with Vitamins A and C, as well as a good amount of iron, make delicious, as well as nutritious, vegetable side dishes to add to your Thanksgiving table. A good rule of thumb when cooking Brussels sprouts: if it smells too strong, you've cooked it too long. This recipe for baked Brussels sprouts just might be one of our best Brussels sprouts recipes yet. Ready in under an hour, this recipe for Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons is as tasty as it is quick and easy. The Cornbread Croutons are a nice change of pace instead of the bread crumb toppings usually found on vegetable dishes, so you might want to make a little extra to use as toppings on salads or winter soups. Looking for more Thanksgiving meal ideas? Find a new holiday main dish recipe here, and then finish off your festivities with one of these swoon-worthy Thanksgiving pies, sure to cause one or two popped buttons or loosened belts on your dinner guests.