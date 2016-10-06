Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons Recipe

Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables, like cabbage and broccoli, whose popularity has soared thanks to modern cooking techniques. Why simply boil a vegetable and smother it in a cheese sauce when you can sauté or roast it, sprinkle on some herbs, and create a delightful side dish? Brussels sprouts, the cute, baby-cabbage-looking crucifers packed with Vitamins A and C, as well as a good amount of iron, make delicious, as well as nutritious, vegetable side dishes to add to your Thanksgiving table. A good rule of thumb when cooking Brussels sprouts: if it smells too strong, you've cooked it too long. This recipe for baked Brussels sprouts just might be one of our best Brussels sprouts recipes yet. Ready in under an hour, this recipe for Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons is as tasty as it is quick and easy. The Cornbread Croutons are a nice change of pace instead of the bread crumb toppings usually found on vegetable dishes, so you might want to make a little extra to use as toppings on salads or winter soups. Looking for more Thanksgiving meal ideas? Find a new holiday main dish recipe here, and then finish off your festivities with one of these swoon-worthy Thanksgiving pies, sure to cause one or two popped buttons or loosened belts on your dinner guests.

By Lisa Cericola

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 to 10 (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425ºF. Toss together first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; divide evenly between 2 rimmed baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Reduce oven heat to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • Spread cornbread cubes evenly on a baking sheet; bake at 350°F until browned and crispy, about 15 minutes.

  • Cook butter, stirring constantly, in a medium skillet over medium until foaming. Add shallot and thyme; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Drizzle butter mixture over toasted cornbread. Arrange Brussels sprouts in a serving dish; top with cornbread mixture.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021