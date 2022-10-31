Brussels Sprout Spoon Bread 

Be the first to rate & review!

Think you know everything there is to know about Brussels sprouts? Think again.

By
Anna Theoktisto
Anna Theoktisto
Anna Theoktisto

Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Brussels Sprout Spoon Bread
Photo: photographs by ANTONIS ACHILLEOS; RECIPE: ANNA THEOKTISTO; FOOD STYLING: RUTH BLACKBURN; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINA DALEY
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cup unsalted butter

  • ¼ cups chopped sweet onion

  • 12 oz. fresh Brussels sprouts

  • 1 (8 1⁄2-oz.) pkg. corn muffin mix

  • 1 (14 1⁄4-oz.) can cream-style corn

  • 1 cup sour cream

  • 3 large eggs

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 1⁄2 cup unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium-high.

  2. Add cups chopped sweet onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl. Melt 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter in skillet over medium high. Add fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved, to skillet, cut side down.

  3. Cook without stirring until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip sprouts over, and remove from heat; set aside.

  4. Whisk corn muffin mix, 1 (14 1⁄4-oz.) can cream-style corn, sour cream, and eggs into cooked onion mixture in bowl until combined. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Top with cooked Brussels sprouts, cut side up.

  5. Bake until puffed and golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve immediately.

Related Articles
Emeril’s Maple-Butter Corn Muffins
Emeril's Maple-Butter Corn Muffins
Scalloped Potatoes
Scalloped Potatoes
Party Potatoes
Party Potatoes
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
French Onion Chicken Casserole
French Onion Chicken Casserole
Sausage and Egg Casserole
Sausage And Egg Casserole
French Toast Dippers
French Toast Dippers
Parker House Rolls
Parker House Rolls
Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler in a casserole dish and bowl
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Mississippi Mud Cake
Mississippi Mud Cake
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
squash casserole on a plate with a casserole dish behind it
Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe