Brussels Sprout Spoon Bread 

Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 1⁄2 cup unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium-high.

Add cups chopped sweet onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl. Melt 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter in skillet over medium high. Add fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved, to skillet, cut side down.

Cook without stirring until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip sprouts over, and remove from heat; set aside.

Whisk corn muffin mix, 1 (14 1⁄4-oz.) can cream-style corn, sour cream, and eggs into cooked onion mixture in bowl until combined. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Top with cooked Brussels sprouts, cut side up.