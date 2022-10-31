Food and Recipes Recipes Brussels Sprout Spoon Bread Be the first to rate & review! Think you know everything there is to know about Brussels sprouts? Think again. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: photographs by ANTONIS ACHILLEOS; RECIPE: ANNA THEOKTISTO; FOOD STYLING: RUTH BLACKBURN; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINA DALEY Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 2 ½ cup unsalted butter ¼ cups chopped sweet onion 12 oz. fresh Brussels sprouts 1 (8 1⁄2-oz.) pkg. corn muffin mix 1 (14 1⁄4-oz.) can cream-style corn 1 cup sour cream 3 large eggs Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 1⁄2 cup unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add cups chopped sweet onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to a large bowl. Melt 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter in skillet over medium high. Add fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved, to skillet, cut side down. Cook without stirring until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip sprouts over, and remove from heat; set aside. Whisk corn muffin mix, 1 (14 1⁄4-oz.) can cream-style corn, sour cream, and eggs into cooked onion mixture in bowl until combined. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Top with cooked Brussels sprouts, cut side up. Bake until puffed and golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve immediately. Rate it Print