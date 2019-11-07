Brussels Sprout Slaw with Pecans and Pomegranate Seeds

It is always fun to spend a little more time than usual cooking during the holidays, but yet you can still create a tasty holiday side dish without peeling, slicing, dicing, and spending hours in the kitchen. You don't even need fancy equipment for this slaw recipe. If you don't fancy using a sharp mandoline or knife to shave brussels sprouts, you can still serve this colorful and healthy recipe at your holiday meal. This tangy slaw comes together quick and easy by using two prepared ingredients from the produce section of your grocery store: bagged shredded Brussels sprouts and refrigerated ready-to-eat pomegranate arils. Save even more time by making the dressing a day ahead; just whisk it again thoroughly before dressing the slaw. Light salads and slaws are always a welcome addition to the holiday menu, right alongside the traditional casseroles we all know and love. Walnuts and oranges can be subbed for pecans and pears. This slaw is so bright and fresh you will want to make it throughout the year. Serve it with some grilled chicken or pork for a nice entree. Bump up the flavor by toasting your nuts before adding them to the slaw. It is best to toast them before chopping, as some of the smaller pieces may burn before the entire batch is toasted. Toasted pecans and walnuts are ingredients in a lot of holiday recipes, so get a jump start on baking and toast a big batch of nuts. Once cooled, measure them out and bag them in freezer-safe containers; they will be ready when you need them.