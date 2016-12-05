Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans Recipe

Do you love the crunch of coleslaw or the heartiness of a chopped kale salad? You'll love this crisp, fresh salad of shaved Brussels sprouts, Honeycrisp apples, Parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans. Chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis created this easy and delicious recipe after being inspired by the kale salad with lemon and Parmesan that has found a place on restaurant menus all over the South. This salad has the same bright, lemon and olive oil dressing and salty punch from Parmesan cheese, but apples and pecans add a little sweetness and crunch. The dressing includes a touch of honey for sweetness that can be adjusted depending on the flavor of your sprouts. Brussels sprouts bought in the winter, when they are in season, may be naturally sweeter. A mandoline or very sharp knife will give you the thinnest Brussels sprouts. Some grocery stores also sell bagged, pre-shredded Brussels sprouts, which will cut prep time and work just as well. However you slice your sprouts, be sure to let the salad stand for about 5 minutes after you've tossed the ingredients together to allow the flavors to marry and the sprouts to slightly soften.