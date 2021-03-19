Soft, fudgy brownies create the perfect vehicle for your next ice cream sandwich. They're stable enough to hold form but so soft once you bite in. These Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches actually taste like brownie batter ice cream, but portable! Rolling the ice cream sandwiches in sprinkles not only looks adorable, but they add a welcome crunch as well. These whimsical little sandwiches deliver flavor and texture that boxed ice cream sandwiches simply can't match. The chewy brownies will retain their texture and support the ice cream perfectly without dominating the entire dish.

You don't have to stop at plain chocolate and vanilla with these Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches: The flavor possibilities are endless. Not only can you swap the ice cream for strawberry, coffee, pistachio, cookies and cream, or whatever your heart desires, but you can roll the sandwiches in chopped peanuts, almonds, Rice Krispies, or even sweetened coconut flakes. Take it a step further and add peppermint extract, nuts, or coffee granules to the actual brownie recipe. You could easily cut them into smaller, bite-size pieces if you're serving little ones or want to satisfy a tiny sweet tooth. These Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches are such a fun, perfectly portioned dessert option that will delight kids and adults.