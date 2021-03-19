Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Soft, fudgy brownies create the perfect vehicle for your next ice cream sandwich.

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

15 mins
15 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs
9
9
Soft, fudgy brownies create the perfect vehicle for your next ice cream sandwich. They're stable enough to hold form but so soft once you bite in. These Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches actually taste like brownie batter ice cream, but portable! Rolling the ice cream sandwiches in sprinkles not only looks adorable, but they add a welcome crunch as well. These whimsical little sandwiches deliver flavor and texture that boxed ice cream sandwiches simply can't match. The chewy brownies will retain their texture and support the ice cream perfectly without dominating the entire dish.

You don't have to stop at plain chocolate and vanilla with these Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches: The flavor possibilities are endless. Not only can you swap the ice cream for strawberry, coffee, pistachio, cookies and cream, or whatever your heart desires, but you can roll the sandwiches in chopped peanuts, almonds, Rice Krispies, or even sweetened coconut flakes. Take it a step further and add peppermint extract, nuts, or coffee granules to the actual brownie recipe. You could easily cut them into smaller, bite-size pieces if you're serving little ones or want to satisfy a tiny sweet tooth. These Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches are such a fun, perfectly portioned dessert option that will delight kids and adults.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 (8-inch) square baking pans with parchment paper, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides; spray parchment paper with cooking spray. Prepare brownie batter according to package directions; stir in vanilla until just combined. Divide batter evenly among prepared pans, and, using a small offset spatula, spread into an even layer. Bake both pans at once, side by side, in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool in pans on a wire rack 5 minutes. Freeze brownies in pans, uncovered, until completely cool, at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour.

  • Working quickly, spread ice cream in an even layer over top of 1 cooled brownie pan. Remove brownie from second pan, using excess parchment paper as handles and reserving parchment paper. Place second brownie on ice-cream layer, top side up, pressing gently to seal. Cover with reserved parchment paper. Place empty 8-inch square pan on top of assembled ice-cream sandwich stack to weigh sandwich down. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour. Run knife around edges to loosen ice-cream sandwich stack, and remove from pan to a cutting board, using excess parchment paper as handles. Using a sharp knife, cut into 2 1/2-inch squares. Roll exposed edges of ice cream in sprinkles, if desired. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in freezer up to 2 months.

