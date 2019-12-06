Brownie Cookies
Why choose between baking brownies and cookies when you can have the best of both worlds? Our easy Brownie Cookie recipe is everything you want it to be: a chocolatey treat with set cookie edges and a fudgy brownie center. Literally a brownie in cookie form, this simple dessert can satisfy even the strongest sweet tooth without the wait. It's true. They're even faster to bake than a batch of classic brownies. Pro tip: Don't skimp on the freezing step. It helps prevent the cookies from spreading too much and keeps the centers gooey. Better yet, you can freeze the batter for up to a month. After freezing individual scoops until solid, you can package them all together in a Ziploc to freeze for a longer period. Pop out the amount of Brownie Cookies you want to bake when the time is right, and you can bake them from frozen.