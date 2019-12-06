Brownie Cookies

Why choose between baking brownies and cookies when you can have the best of both worlds? Our easy Brownie Cookie recipe is everything you want it to be: a chocolatey treat with set cookie edges and a fudgy brownie center. Literally a brownie in cookie form, this simple dessert can satisfy even the strongest sweet tooth without the wait. It's true. They're even faster to bake than a batch of classic brownies. Pro tip: Don't skimp on the freezing step. It helps prevent the cookies from spreading too much and keeps the centers gooey. Better yet, you can freeze the batter for up to a month. After freezing individual scoops until solid, you can package them all together in a Ziploc to freeze for a longer period. Pop out the amount of Brownie Cookies you want to bake when the time is right, and you can bake them from frozen.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat brownie mix, melted butter, and egg together with an electric mixer on medium speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Stir in chocolate chunks and walnuts. Using a 1 1/2-inch scoop, scoop cookie dough, and place 1 1/2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Working in batches if necessary, place cookie sheets in freezer until cookies are thoroughly chilled, about 15 minutes. Bake chilled cookies in preheated oven until centers are just set, 10 to 11 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool on baking sheets 5 minutes; transfer to wire racks to cool completely, about 20 minutes.

