Brownie Batter Chocolate Sauce Recipe

There's more than just one way to enjoy our rich and delicious Brownie Batter Chocolate Sauce. Here are some of the many possible uses for this versatile topper: Drizzle hot chocolate sauce over ice cream or a banana split for a cold and creamy treat that everyone will swoon over. Swirl into a chocolate or vanilla milk shake to make it even more indulgent. Poke holes in the top of a cake, and pour hot chocolate sauce over cake; let stand until it absorbs for a super moist poke cake that will be going, going, gone before you know it. Pour the chocolate sauce over brownies to make Texas brownies. Stir it into hot milk for the best hot chocolate you have ever tasted. Dip strawberries, biscotti, dried bananas, or thick-cut salty potato chips into this gooey sauce. Use warm chocolate sauce for a centerpiece at a party for a DIY dipping station that guests will love. Spread on the flat side of a chocolate cookie, and top with another cookie to create an utterly delicious sandwich cookie. Fill the centers of vanilla cupcakes with Brownie Batter Chocolate Sauce, and then use it to frost the cupcakes.