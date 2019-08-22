"Impressive" best describes this dessert! A single cake layer—brownie at that—is topped with a mound of vanilla ice cream and coated in meringue. It's baked in a very hot oven less than 5 minutes, just long enough for the meringue to brown and crisp.Baked Alaska is your run-of-the-mill ice cream cake's flashier, more ostentatious cousin. Yes, it's a little high maintenance, what with its showy meringue finish and all, but ultimately, you'll be happy to see it at the holiday table. While the truest, most traditional form of the celebrated dessert has a sponge cake as its base, our playful take includes a rich brownie layer that makes the hot-cold dessert feel especially indulgent, and even a little more kid-friendly (though we won't blame you if you don't want to share the culinary delight with the younger set). Plus, it's a smart move for holiday hosts who want to work ahead: You can keep the meringue-sealed ice cream and brownie layers in the freezer for up to a week, then pop them in the oven for those golden-brown meringue peaks just before serving.