Browned Buttercream Frosting

Browned butter and bourbon. What could be better? This divine flavor combination graces our Browned Butter Frosting, the perfect accompaniment to our Bourbon-Chocolate Cake. Sure, we can’t resist a perfectly fluffy cake, but in this recipe, the frosting is truly the star of the show. The rich, nutty browned butter helps the oaky bourbon truly shine. Since you’ll really be able to taste the bourbon in this frosting, go ahead and use your best spirits (we promise, it’ll be worth it).

We like to use salted butter in this recipe, which enhances the flavors of the bourbon and browned butter, but unsalted butter will work as well. Once your browned butter has achieved a deep, nutty color, pour it immediately into a bowl to stop the browning process (if left in the hot saucepan, it will continue to darken). You’ll want to stir the browned butter as it chills in the fridge: This prevents the solids and liquids from solidifying as separate layers, ensuring that you will achieve a smooth buttercream.