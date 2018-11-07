Brown Sugar-and-Ginger Whipped Cream Recipe

This flavorful whipped cream, made with light brown sugar, ground ginger, and vanilla, makes an unexpected topper for a pan of our Old Fashioned Gingerbread. While we love this subtly spicy whipped cream atop dark, moist gingerbread, it can be served alongside almost any other dessert with warm spices. Try it with apple or pumpkin pie! Before you kick your holiday baking into high gear, give your ground ginger (and any other spices) the sniff test before using them. If the aroma isn't bold and pungent, the spice is past its prime. Our Test Kitchen also recommends placing the mixing bowl and the beaters in the freezer for about 10 minutes to make sure they are very cold, which helps the heavy cream whip up faster and higher. After the whipped cream has formed stiff peaks, refrigerate the Brown Sugar-and-Ginger Whipped Cream for 1 hour before serving. Gingerbread may be decidedly old-fashioned, but this dreamy whipped cream gives it a modern touch.

By Sheri Castle

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Yield:
About 2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat heavy cream in a chilled bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes. Add light brown sugar, ground ginger, and vanilla extract, and beat until stiff peaks form, about 3 more minutes. Cover and chill 1 hour before serving.

