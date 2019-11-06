Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
The touch of brown sugar gives this sugar cookie a deeper, richer taste than the traditional recipe. These star cookies are soft and delicious and this recipe, while ideal for a holiday cookie swap, is perfect year-round. You can color the royal icing and choose colored candy sprinkles to match your event (think blue or pink icing for a baby shower!) The cookie dough needs to chill, so you can make it in advance and bake the cookies when the occasion arises. Use your favorite cookie cutter with this recipe, whether you are making stars, Christmas trees, holiday bells, or wreaths. If you don't have time to spread the Royal Icing and decorate the cookies, you can easily and quickly dip the cookies in the icing, using it as a glaze. Give a box of these cookies as a food gift or add them to a lineup of other favorite Christmas cookies and package them in decorative cookie tins.