This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears . Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. Our Brown Sugar Baked Pears are the simple, elegant dessert that's sure to be crowned the dinner party stand-out.

Forget the fussy layer cake. Requiring only 10 minutes of active time, these Baked Pears are ridiculously easy to execute, and just as impressive as any towering cake or pie. This recipe, which calls for Bartlett pears, really lets fresh fall produce shine. Available in red or green, this kind of pear brightens and turns sweeter as it ripens. This recipe boasts not one, but two sauces. Perfectly tender pears are filled with a mixture of butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon, the sugary wells sweetening the pears as they cook. Then the pears baste in a warming apple cider sauce, thickened with a scant amount of cornstarch. Pro tip: Stir the sauce in the bottom of pan before drizzling over your ice cream—this helps blend the two sauces together.