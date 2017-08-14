Brown Sugar-and-Mustard Rubbed Ribeye with Roasted Garlic Salsa Verde Recipe

This warm ribeye topped with a bold roasted garlic salsa verde is perfect for your outdoor get-togethers. Careful attention is paid to every flavor brought in to this dish in order for each to stand out and still marry well together, from the brown sugar caramelized right onto the ribeye to the whole-roasted garlic heads making up the salsa verde. The Dijon and whole grain mustard in the mustard butter (that we would put on a number of other things too!) cut the sweetness of the brown sugar, while the sherry vinegar adds the tanginess needed in the salsa verde. Serve with a fresh simple salad and roasted potatoes for a hearty meal that your family and friends will love. Set out some extra roasted garlic salsa verde, so everyone can pour it over everything!

By Larry McGuire, McGuire Moorman Hospitality

Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut off the tops of the garlic heads, exposing the garlic. Drizzle with the olive oil and and season with salt and pepper to taste. Wrap the bulbs in a piece of aluminum foil with 1 Tbsp. water. Bake at 325°F for 20 minutes. The garlic should be fully cooked and soft. Set aside.

  • Combine butter, Dijon mustard, whole grain mustard, and granulated sugar in a bowl and mix.

  • Pre-heat gas or wood grill to a high temperature. Season the ribeyes with a small amount of olive oil, salt, and pepper. Grill the ribeyes to desired temperature. Rest the ribeyes 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Spread half of the mustard butter evenly over the ribeyes and coat evenly with 1/2 cup dark brown sugar. Using a torch or broiler, caramelize the brown sugar.

  • Slice the ribeyes. Rewarm the roasted garlic and combine with the sherry vinegar, finely chopped parsley, fennel, shallots, oregano, and garlic clove. Garnish steaks with the Roasted Garlic Salsa Verde.

