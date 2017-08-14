Brown Sugar-and-Mustard Rubbed Ribeye with Roasted Garlic Salsa Verde Recipe
This warm ribeye topped with a bold roasted garlic salsa verde is perfect for your outdoor get-togethers. Careful attention is paid to every flavor brought in to this dish in order for each to stand out and still marry well together, from the brown sugar caramelized right onto the ribeye to the whole-roasted garlic heads making up the salsa verde. The Dijon and whole grain mustard in the mustard butter (that we would put on a number of other things too!) cut the sweetness of the brown sugar, while the sherry vinegar adds the tanginess needed in the salsa verde. Serve with a fresh simple salad and roasted potatoes for a hearty meal that your family and friends will love. Set out some extra roasted garlic salsa verde, so everyone can pour it over everything!