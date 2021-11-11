You won't need to sit by a fire to warm up on chilly evenings when you have a freshly baked batch of these snickerdoodles on hand. The cinnamon-sugar mixture in these cookies creates a delicious aroma through your whole kitchen while they bake. You'll experience a warming sensation from the spices after one bite. The brown butter, which adds a slightly nutty flavor, will have your guests asking: "What's different about these snickerdoodles cookies?" Who knew brown butter could be such a fun secret ingredient? We wouldn't blame you if you didn't want to share this recipe with anyone. The tender center with lightly crisp edges makes these snickerdoodles ideal for dunking in a cold glass of milk. We know Santa would certainly enjoy them!

The trickiest part of this brown butter snickerdoodles recipe is browning the butter. Be careful not to burn yourself while whisking—the butter gets extremely hot. Once you've prepared the dough, you can store it in an air-tight container and freeze for up to one month. Be sure to roll the dough balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture before freezing. When you're ready to bake the dough from frozen, add two minutes of bake time to ensure they're fully cooked. If you're preparing a big batch of cookies, you can store the rest of the dough balls in the fridge while one set bakes. Whether you're looking for this season's bake sale winner or just craving a new late-night snack option, these snickerdoodles are sure to become a go-to recipe.