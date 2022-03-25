Brown Butter Easter Egg Blondies
Recipe Summary
Butter is no doubt an essential ingredient in all types of baked treats. And blondies—the vanilla-flavored counterpart to chocolate brownies—are no different. In addition to enhancing the texture, butter also lends richness in flavor. Browning the butter, as this recipe calls for, provides an even bigger boost, with its hints of nutty, caramel-y goodness that complement the vanilla and dark brown sugar that are also in the dessert.
If you've never browned butter, have no fear! It isn't a complicated process, but does take a bit of careful watching. Once the butter starts to get bubbly, it will quickly turn golden in color and fill the kitchen with its incredibly delicious scent. Be sure to have a bowl (and a good pair of pot holders!) at the ready so you can remove it from the pot before it burns. The whole step will take you less than 10 minutes, and the result is well worth the extra time.
A note on the chocolate eggs: They tend to crack if they're placed in the oven, so they're added at the end once the blondies have baked. Add them right away, while the blondies are still warm or they won't stick.