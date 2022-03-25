Brown Butter Easter Egg Blondies 

The Easter Bunny will be right over.

By Joy Howard

Butter is no doubt an essential ingredient in all types of baked treats. And blondies—the vanilla-flavored counterpart to chocolate brownies—are no different. In addition to enhancing the texture, butter also lends richness in flavor. Browning the butter, as this recipe calls for, provides an even bigger boost, with its hints of nutty, caramel-y goodness that complement the vanilla and dark brown sugar that are also in the dessert.

If you've never browned butter, have no fear! It isn't a complicated process, but does take a bit of careful watching. Once the butter starts to get bubbly, it will quickly turn golden in color and fill the kitchen with its incredibly delicious scent. Be sure to have a bowl (and a good pair of pot holders!) at the ready so you can remove it from the pot before it burns. The whole step will take you less than 10 minutes, and the result is well worth the extra time.

A note on the chocolate eggs: They tend to crack if they're placed in the oven, so they're added at the end once the blondies have baked. Add them right away, while the blondies are still warm or they won't stick. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350° and line an 8-inch baking dish with parchment. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a medium, heavy bottom saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally and scraping the sides if needed, until it the butter begins to turn golden brown and has a nutty fragrance, about 8 minutes. Transfer immediately to a heatproof bowl. Whisk in the sugar and let cool slightly.

  • Whisk the eggs and vanilla into the butter mixture. Add the flour mixture and stir to blend completely. Do not overmix. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until golden around the edges, but still soft and slightly fudgy in the middle, about 25-30 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately press the chocolate eggs into the top. Let cool completely before serving. Makes about 12 servings.

