Brown Butter Cornbread
The more you make and enjoy a pan of cornbread, the more you realize how much you need it with every single meal. The iconic bread of choice when serving steaming pots of chili, beef stew, or red beans and rice, a wedge of hot cornbread is also a surprisingly delicious breakfast bread, slathered in butter and topped with honey or homemade jam. It is hard to improve on a classic, but we found a way by employing a trick often used in making cake frostings - we browned the butter. Also known as beurre noisette, brown butter adds a toasted, slightly nutty hint to sweet and savory recipes. Once your butter has melted and browned in the oven, immediately pour the required amount into a small heat-proof bowl to prevent further browning. This brown butter cornbread uses just a touch of sugar to help give it a golden color and caramelize and crispy the edges.