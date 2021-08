Prepare the Blondies: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium, swirling occasionally, until butter browns and has a nutty aroma, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; cool slightly, about 30 minutes. Whisk eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla into brown butter until shiny, about 30 seconds. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl until combined. Gradually add flour mixture, ½ cup of the walnuts, and 2 ounces of the chocolate to brown butter-egg mixture, stirring until combined. Spoon half of the batter into prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes.