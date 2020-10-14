Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs
The seafood lovers in your crowd will simply love this small-bite appetizer that goes big on flavor. Perfect for an upscale cocktail party, a gameday event filled with food and fun, or as an appetizer before the big holiday meal, these briny, buttery broiled oysters will be the hit of the appetizer table. Pair them with an assortment of party appetizers, such as classic deviled eggs or stuffed mushrooms, and welcome your guests to your party with a big-batch cocktail punch. It's important to make sure all your topping pieces are small so you can get a good amount and a good mix on each oyster. If they are too big, you'll miss out on the goodness of all the flavors mixed together.If you can't find tasso (a smoked, spiced, and cured pork that is the pride of south Louisiana cuisine) you can use andouille sausage. Toast any remaining breadcrumbs - or simply make a double batch -and top fried eggs, pastas, and main dish salads.