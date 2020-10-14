Broiled Oysters with Tasso Breadcrumbs

The seafood lovers in your crowd will simply love this small-bite appetizer that goes big on flavor. Perfect for an upscale cocktail party, a gameday event filled with food and fun, or as an appetizer before the big holiday meal, these briny, buttery broiled oysters will be the hit of the appetizer table.  Pair them with an assortment of party appetizers, such as classic deviled eggs or stuffed mushrooms, and welcome your guests to your party with a big-batch cocktail punch. It's important to make sure all your topping pieces are small so you can get a good amount and a good mix on each oyster. If they are too big, you'll miss out on the goodness of all the flavors mixed together.If you can't find tasso (a smoked, spiced, and cured pork that is the pride of south Louisiana cuisine) you can use andouille sausage. Toast any remaining breadcrumbs - or simply make a double batch -and top fried eggs, pastas, and main dish salads.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil with rack 6 inches from heat. Place bread pieces in a food processor, and pulse until biggest pieces are pea-size, 10 to 15 pulses. (You will need 3 cups of breadcrumbs.) Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add breadcrumbs, pork tasso, white parts of scallions, garlic, kosher salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until breadcrumbs begin to toast and tasso begins to brown, about 7 minutes. Add beer. Cook, stirring constantly, until beer has been absorbed by bread and mixture is moist but not wet, about 15 more seconds. 

  • Spread rock salt evenly on 2 rimmed baking sheets, and arrange oysters evenly on salt. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of breadcrumb mixture onto each oyster. Broil 1 pan at a time in preheated oven until breadcrumb mixture is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Thinly slice green parts of scallions; sprinkle over broiled oysters. Serve oysters hot with lemon wedges and hot sauce.

