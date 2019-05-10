Broiled Lamb Chops
For a quick and easy weeknight dinner, give broiled lamb chops a try. That's right, folks. Don't reserve lamb for special occasions. This delicious dish should be on your list of go-to recipes. Marinated in red wine, orange juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano, and olive oil, this broiled lamb chop recipe is sure to send your taste buds soaring. And, with only 10 minutes of hands-on time, you won't have to spend hours in the kitchen to reap a mouthwatering meal.These broiled lamb chops are basted with a mixture of red wine and honey, giving them a slightly sweet flavor. Perfectly tender and juicy, we guarantee the first serving won't be your last. What side dishes should accompany the lamb, you might ask? We suggest green beans and mashed potatoes for the perfect meal. Prepare broiled lamb at your next family reunion, weeknight dinner party, celebratory occasion, or simply because you're craving something delectable.