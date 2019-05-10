Broiled Lamb Chops

For a quick and easy weeknight dinner, give broiled lamb chops a try. That's right, folks. Don't reserve lamb for special occasions. This delicious dish should be on your list of go-to recipes. Marinated in red wine, orange juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano, and olive oil, this broiled lamb chop recipe is sure to send your taste buds soaring. And, with only 10 minutes of hands-on time, you won't have to spend hours in the kitchen to reap a mouthwatering meal.These broiled lamb chops are basted with a mixture of red wine and honey, giving them a slightly sweet flavor. Perfectly tender and juicy, we guarantee the first serving won't be your last. What side dishes should accompany the lamb, you might ask? We suggest green beans and mashed potatoes for the perfect meal. Prepare broiled lamb at your next family reunion, weeknight dinner party, celebratory occasion, or simply because you're craving something delectable.

By Southern Living

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
6 main-dish servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together dry red wine, orange juice, garlic, shallots, rosemary, oregano, and olive oil in a small bowl. Pour mixture into a large heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag, reserving 1/4 cup; add lamb chops. Seal bag, and chill 2 hours.

  • Remove chops from marinade, discarding marinade. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place chops on a lightly greased rack in a broiler pan.

  • Stir together reserved 1/4 cup wine mixture and honey.

  • Broil chops 3 inches from heat (with electric oven door partially open) 5 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness, basting with honey mixture after 3 minutes. If using loin chops instead of rib chops, broil loin chops 3 more minutes on each side.

