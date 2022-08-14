Broccoli-Sausage Pizza
A pizza parents and kids can both agree on.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone.
We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.
The key to ensuring this pizza has a crispy crust just like the pizza shop's is to bake it on two levels of the oven. Start the pizza on a lower rack to make the bottom of the crust crunchy, then transfer it to an upper rack to cook the top. It's so quick to assemble and bake this pizza that we'll bet delivery would still be on the road by the time this homemade pizza is done.