Broccoli-Sausage Pizza

A pizza parents and kids can both agree on.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

25 mins
30 mins
4
You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone.

We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.

The key to ensuring this pizza has a crispy crust just like the pizza shop's is to bake it on two levels of the oven. Start the pizza on a lower rack to make the bottom of the crust crunchy, then transfer it to an upper rack to cook the top. It's so quick to assemble and bake this pizza that we'll bet delivery would still be on the road by the time this homemade pizza is done. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500°F with racks in top third and lower third positions. Lightly coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Cook sausage in a small skillet over medium-high, stirring occasionally to break into smaller pieces, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer from skillet to a paper towel-lined plate; drain.  

  • Roll and stretch dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch round. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Spread pizza sauce evenly over dough, leaving a 1-inch border around edges of dough. Place sausage, mozzarella, broccoli, tomatoes, Parmesan, and pepper evenly over dough. Bake in preheated oven on lower rack for 5 minutes. Carefully transfer baking sheet to top rack, and bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Garnish with basil, and serve. 

