Just about any Southern casserole qualifies as premium comfort food, especially when it's made with fresh ingredients and delivers a major yum factor. This cheesy broccoli rice casserole brings sliced cremini mushrooms, minced garlic, and freshly grated nutmeg into the mix. It gets its creamy element from sour cream and mayo (we'll leave it to you whether to go with Duke's or Hellman's), instead of the usual "cream-of" soups. Let's face it—even kids will eat broccoli if you cover it with cheese, and the extra-sharp Cheddar in this recipe offers plenty of cheesy goodness. Combined with butter and panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), the cheese brings this casserole rich flavor and a nice bit of crunch. Our broccoli rice and cheese casserole is perfect for weeknight suppers, a bake-and-take option for potlucks and church fellowships, a curative for neighbors who are under the weather—you name it. Just file it under "Go-To Recipes."