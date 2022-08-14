Broccoli Pesto Pasta
Bring the bright flavors of basil pesto to a fast and filling weeknight dinner.
Recipe Summary
There are a million ways to make pesto. Basil is traditional, but other leafy herbs, leftover greens, and even vegetable scraps like turnip tops, can be turned into the classic Northern Italian sauce. We use broccoli as the base of this cheesy pesto, still made with some basil, as well as toasted walnuts.
If you don't have a food processor, you can still make this sauce. After all, Italian grandmothers back in the day didn't have one either. You can either use a mortar and pestle to crush down the ingredients in batches or finely chop it all up by hand. If you are doing it by hand and want a finer texture, you can transfer the finely chopped ingredients to a ziplock bag, press all the air out, and seal it shut. Then use a rolling pin or wine bottle to roll over the bag and further smush the ingredients. It will look more rustic than if you had used a food processor, but will still beat the jarred stuff any day.
Food processor or not, the secret to the vibrant color of this pesto is blanching the broccoli. Don't skip transferring the cooked broccoli from the boiling water to an ice bath; it stops the cooking process and will preserve the vegetable's bright green color.
While delicious served warm out of the skillet, this dish can also be eaten as a cold pasta salad for lunch. Get creative and fold in other pesto pasta add-ins, like a few frozen peas, or swap out the walnuts for almonds. But always finish it with an extra sprinkle of Parmesan because there's no such thing as too much cheese.
This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.