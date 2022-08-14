Broccoli-Parmesan Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Whimsical cheesy croutons make this creamy soup a delight.
Creamy, cheesy, but still filled with veggies, could this soup get any better? For this broccoli soup, florets are blended with garlic, broth, and plenty of Parmesan cheese for a lighter take on the usual Broccoli-Cheddar Soup. When it comes to buying Parmesan cheese, we suggest you choose a block. Freshly grated Parmesan melts smoothly, unlike the pregrated kind, which has additives to keep it from sticking together.
We also snuck some Cheddar into this recipe for good measure, using it in the creative croutons for this soup. Since grilled cheese and soup is a classic pairing, we've turned that delicious combination on its head with grilled cheese croutons. They're possibly even easier to make than regular croutons too; all you have to do is make a single grilled cheese, and slice it into twelve tiny squares. Garnish with a few fresh chives and you have a warm comforting soup that comes together quickly on a weeknight.
This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.