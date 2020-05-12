A smoked brisket sandwich—complete with white bread, Texas BBQ Sauce, and dill pickle chips—is a true Southern delicacy. It takes time but with the right technique and a little practice you can make perfectly tender smoked brisket on your home grill—no fancy smoker needed. There are a few tricks of the trade that you'll need to pay particular attention to within our recipe, starting with the pan of water we call for placing in the smoker. This helps the meat retain moisture and avoid drying out over the long cooking process. During the final two hours of cooking, the brisket will need to be flipped, which is easy enough—unless the grill temperature begins to drop. In that case, you'll need to replace the coals. To do so, heat fresh briquettes in a chimney starter. Remove the brisket and top grate from the grill, along with the wood chips and briquettes, and replace with the fresh hot charcoal. Just be sure to do this quickly to avoid a meat temperature drop.