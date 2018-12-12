Breakfast Enchiladas

Expecting a crowd of hungry morning guests? Or even just a kitchen full of pajama-clad kids with empty bellies? Avoid the pain of an unplanned breakfast with our easy Breakfast Enchiladas. Better than an everyday omelet or a bland breakfast granola, this easy breakfast casserole is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Better yet, you can prepare it ahead of the crowd so that you're not stuck in the kitchen with a frying pan while the family is having fun. Just roll the ingredients into tortillas, place in your baking dish, and refrigerate the night before. Then, all that's required the next morning is a quick bake, and breakfast will be served in no time. Treat your family and friends to restaurant brunch flavor you can make at home with this Mexican breakfast casserole your whole crew will enjoy.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
bake:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until sausage crumbles and is no longer pink. Remove from pan; drain well, pressing between paper towels.

  • Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add green onions and cilantro, and sauté 1 minute. Add eggs, salt, and pepper, and cook, without stirring, until eggs begin to set on bottom. Draw a spatula across bottom of pan to form large curds. Continue to cook until eggs are thickened but still moist; do not stir constantly. Remove from heat, and gently fold in 1 1/2 cups Cheese Sauce and sausage.

  • Spoon about 1/3 cup egg mixture down the center of each flour tortilla; roll up. Place, seam side down, in a lightly greased 13- x- 9-inch baking dish. Pour remaining Cheese Sauce evenly over tortillas; sprinkle evenly with Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until sauce is bubbly. Serve with desired toppings.

Chef's Notes

Prepare half the cheese sauce recipe if you prefer a lighter breakfast.

