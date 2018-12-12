Breakfast Enchiladas
Expecting a crowd of hungry morning guests? Or even just a kitchen full of pajama-clad kids with empty bellies? Avoid the pain of an unplanned breakfast with our easy Breakfast Enchiladas. Better than an everyday omelet or a bland breakfast granola, this easy breakfast casserole is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Better yet, you can prepare it ahead of the crowd so that you're not stuck in the kitchen with a frying pan while the family is having fun. Just roll the ingredients into tortillas, place in your baking dish, and refrigerate the night before. Then, all that's required the next morning is a quick bake, and breakfast will be served in no time. Treat your family and friends to restaurant brunch flavor you can make at home with this Mexican breakfast casserole your whole crew will enjoy.