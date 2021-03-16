It's time to break out the Dutch oven. While you may think of the Dutch oven as a winter kitchen staple, ideal for cooking soups and stews low and slow, this dynamite pot's uses extend way past the cold months. Case in point? Our Braised Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables. Carrots, peas, and baby potatoes come together in this light, fresh chicken dish perfect for the whole family. Our Test Kitchen pros compare this dish to a "springy coq a vin," and if that doesn't convince you to give it a try, we don't know what will.

Colorful and bright with a deep, yet not heavy broth, this dinner is both healthy and satisfying. Be sure to select bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for this recipe—the initial sear will help the chicken skin crisp to a beautiful golden-brown. Take your time with this step: The crispier the skin, the better. This chicken dinner cooks in just over an hour, leaving you with plenty of time for some family fun.