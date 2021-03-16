Braised Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables

This one pot dinner is filled with seasonal flavor.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

It's time to break out the Dutch oven. While you may think of the Dutch oven as a winter kitchen staple, ideal for cooking soups and stews low and slow, this dynamite pot's uses extend way past the cold months. Case in point? Our Braised Chicken Thighs with Spring Vegetables. Carrots, peas, and baby potatoes come together in this light, fresh chicken dish perfect for the whole family. Our Test Kitchen pros compare this dish to a "springy coq a vin," and if that doesn't convince you to give it a try, we don't know what will.

Colorful and bright with a deep, yet not heavy broth, this dinner is both healthy and satisfying. Be sure to select bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for this recipe—the initial sear will help the chicken skin crisp to a beautiful golden-brown. Take your time with this step: The crispier the skin, the better. This chicken dinner cooks in just over an hour, leaving you with plenty of time for some family fun.

The completed dish gets showered with a smattering of fresh herbs—we call for parsley, tarragon, and chives, but feel free to use whatever you have in your fridge. Don't skip the final drizzle of olive oil: It adds a touch of inimitable indulgence. Serve with crusty bread and a lightly dressed salad, or simply set the Dutch oven on the table and call for dinnertime. This dish is a square meal all on its own.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Working in 2 batches, place chicken, skin side down, in Dutch oven. Cook, undisturbed, until deep golden brown and crispy, 7 to 8 minutes. Flip chicken; cook 1 minute. Remove from Dutch oven, and set aside (chicken will not be cooked through).

  • Add onion to Dutch oven. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine. Cook, scraping up browned bits on bottom of Dutch oven, until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add carrots, potatoes, and stock; stir to combine. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high; simmer, undisturbed, 5 minutes.

  • Nestle chicken, skin side up, in mixture in Dutch oven. Transfer Dutch oven to preheated oven. Cook, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer chicken to a plate using tongs. 

  • Return Dutch oven to stove, and heat over medium. Stir in snow peas, English peas, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until snow peas are just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Nestle chicken into mixture, and sprinkle with parsley, tarragon, and chives. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Serve immediately with lemon wedges.

