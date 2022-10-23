Jump to recipe

Sweet potatoes and bourbon are a match made in dessert heaven. Fans of bourbon desserts and bread pudding will love this easy recipe, which gets a nice fall upgrade from mashed sweet potatoes. When cooked, the sugars in sweet potatoes intensify in flavor, making them even more perfect for blending with bourbon, which is resplendent with caramel and vanilla notes.

Not all bread puddings are created equal; this recipe is extra special thanks to a very crucial step—toasting the challah bread cubes.

Light, airy, and buttery, challah benefits from a good toasting, which helps the bread hold up to being soaked in the rich bourbon custard. If you can't find challah, feel free to use brioche or any soft, buttery white loaf bread.

Most bread pudding recipes have a creamy interior and a toasty top, but this recipe gets extra points for the hidden layer of pecans in the center. That extra crunch makes this bread pudding even more spectacular—it's sure to be a hit on your Thanksgiving desserts table.