Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

You love peaches, right? This sweet summer fruit finds its way into our favorite fruit cobblers, pies, and even main dish salads. Thankfully, we can relish peaches the day we purchase them from the farmers' market or prepare them to freeze so we can enjoy them during cold winter months. Besides peaches, Southerners also love iced tea, sweet iced tea, to be exact. This recipe uses a cup of bourbon, but you can leave that out if you wish. Add two cups of chopped peaches with sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. After it simmers for a few minutes, let it cool and process the mixture in a blender. Pour through a fine mesh strainer and discard the solids. Next, make your tea and let it steep. Stir the tea, bourbon, water, and peach mixture together into highball glasses and garnish with fresh peach slices. Pair this big-batch cocktail with a summer appetizer tray for an impromptu porch party with your neighbors and friends.