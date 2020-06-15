Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

Rating: Unrated

You love peaches, right?

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Serves 10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

You love peaches, right? This sweet summer fruit finds its way into our favorite fruit cobblers, pies, and even main dish salads. Thankfully, we can relish peaches the day we purchase them from the farmers' market or prepare them to freeze so we can enjoy them during cold winter months. Besides peaches, Southerners also love iced tea, sweet iced tea, to be exact. This recipe uses a cup of bourbon, but you can leave that out if you wish. Add two cups of chopped peaches with sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. After it simmers for a few minutes, let it cool and process the mixture in a blender. Pour through a fine mesh strainer and discard the solids. Next, make your tea and let it steep. Stir the tea, bourbon, water, and peach mixture together into highball glasses and garnish with fresh peach slices. Pair this big-batch cocktail with a summer appetizer tray for an impromptu porch party with your neighbors and friends.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring chopped peaches, sugar, and 1 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring often, about 10 minutes. Cool slightly; process in a blender 30 seconds. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a 1-gallon container. Bring 3 cups water to a boil over high heat in a saucepan. Add tea bags, and boil 1 minute. Remove from heat. Cover; steep 10 minutes. Discard tea bags. Stir the tea, bourbon, and 6 cups cold water into peach mixture. Serve in highball glasses over ice, and garnish with peach slices.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/23/2021