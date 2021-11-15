Bourbon-Orange Biscotti
An Old-Fashioned inspired cookie.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
These holiday-ready biscotti are "spirited" in more ways than one. A kick of bourbon adds just the right amount of pizzazz to these classic cookies, making them the perfect post-dinner treat. Inspired by the flavors of a timeless cocktail, the Old Fashioned, our Bourbon-Orange Biscotti will bring a note of sophistication to your holiday table or your cookie tin.
Homemade biscotti have a more pleasing and delicate crunch than the cookies you'll find in your local coffee shop. In addition to a satisfying, crumbly texture, this version offers notes of vanilla and citrus. A light drizzle of white chocolate adds a sweet finishing touch, but if you would like to make them extra decadent, you can double the amount of chocolate and dip them.
Biscotti are meant to be dunked in hot coffee or tea, which softens their crisp, dry texture. Be sure to brew up an extra-strong pot to enjoy these spirited cookies—or mix up a few Old Fashioneds and toast to the holidays.