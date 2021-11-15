These holiday-ready biscotti are "spirited" in more ways than one. A kick of bourbon adds just the right amount of pizzazz to these classic cookies, making them the perfect post-dinner treat. Inspired by the flavors of a timeless cocktail, the Old Fashioned, our Bourbon-Orange Biscotti will bring a note of sophistication to your holiday table or your cookie tin.

Homemade biscotti have a more pleasing and delicate crunch than the cookies you'll find in your local coffee shop. In addition to a satisfying, crumbly texture, this version offers notes of vanilla and citrus. A light drizzle of white chocolate adds a sweet finishing touch, but if you would like to make them extra decadent, you can double the amount of chocolate and dip them.