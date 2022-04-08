Bourbon Ice Cream With Bourbon-Caramel Swirl
Recipe Summary
You definitely will not find this flavor at your neighborhood ice cream truck. Our Test Kitchen calls this boozy scoop "the ultimate ice cream for adults." Get ready for our Bourbon Ice Cream With Bourbon-Caramel Swirl to knock your socks off.
If you've never made your own ice cream before, let this recipe serve as your introduction. There are two types of ice cream you can make at home: There is no-churn ice cream, which often relies on a base of sweetened condensed milk and whipped cream and does not require an ice cream machine. Then there's classic, churned ice cream, which uses a crème anglaise base and requires an ice cream machine. This recipe falls into the latter category.
This recipe for bourbon ice cream starts with a booze-infused ice cream base. In the crème anglaise, we swap granulated sugar for brown sugar, lending a warm depth to the ice cream. Plus, brown sugar and bourbon are already best friends in our book. The only thing that could take this ice cream flavor over the top? A swirl of decadent bourbon caramel. If the caramel seizes up when you add the cream, don't panic: Just put the saucepan back over a low heat and whisk until the caramel smooths out again.
Rich and creamy, this ice cream would pair particularly well with a chocolatey dessert, but it also tastes great all on its own. Pro tip: This scoop would make a delicious boozy milkshake.