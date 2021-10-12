Bourbon-Cider Mule

Rating: Unrated

It's cider season!

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

We're calling it now: This Bourbon-Cider Mule is the drink of the season. A traditional Moscow mule is made with vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. Our version takes an autumnal approach, swapping the vodka for bourbon and adding in apple cider.

Sweet, spicy, and boozy, this cocktail packs a punch from the bourbon, which is tempered by sweet apple cider. The ginger beer provides a nice bite of spice that goes oh-so-well with the apple cider. Then, at the last minute, the lime comes in to cut the drink with a punch of acidity, creating a perfectly well-rounded fall beverage. This apple cider bourbon mule is a classic Saturday-afternoon-watching-football kind of drink, but it wouldn't be out of place at any autumnal event.

This recipe is single-serving, but easily doubles to make 2 cocktails. You can even make it a mocktail—this light and fizzy drink also tastes great without the bourbon. Serve in a cute copper mule mug to complete the look.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine bourbon, filtered apple cider, and fresh lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until chilled, about 30 seconds, and strain into a copper mug or rocks glass filled with ice. Top with nonalcoholic ginger beer, and garnish with a lime wheel and an apple slice. 

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/13/2021