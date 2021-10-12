We're calling it now: This Bourbon-Cider Mule is the drink of the season . A traditional Moscow mule is made with vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. Our version takes an autumnal approach, swapping the vodka for bourbon and adding in apple cider.

Sweet, spicy, and boozy, this cocktail packs a punch from the bourbon, which is tempered by sweet apple cider. The ginger beer provides a nice bite of spice that goes oh-so-well with the apple cider. Then, at the last minute, the lime comes in to cut the drink with a punch of acidity, creating a perfectly well-rounded fall beverage. This apple cider bourbon mule is a classic Saturday-afternoon-watching-football kind of drink, but it wouldn't be out of place at any autumnal event.