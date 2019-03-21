Whether you're entertaining at home or need a dish to bring along to a potluck, these no-bake bourbon chocolate truffles will become your go-to dessert recipe for any occasion. They can also be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days (plus, they're easy to transport). And, don't let the total time intimidate you. This easy recipe only requires 35 minutes of hands-on time, and the rest of the time is to account for chilling in the refrigerator. The recipe makes about three dozen, but if you're entertaining a larger crowd, you can easily double or triple the recipe to make sure you have enough truffles for everyone to enjoy. In addition to being great for entraining, these truffles make fantastic food gifts for hostesses or holidays. Once you've made these chocolate truffles once, you'll be looking for an excuse to make them again and again.