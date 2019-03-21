Bourbon Chocolate Truffles

Whether you're entertaining at home or need a dish to bring along to a potluck, these no-bake bourbon chocolate truffles will become your go-to dessert recipe for any occasion. They can also be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days (plus, they're easy to transport). And, don't let the total time intimidate you. This easy recipe only requires 35 minutes of hands-on time, and the rest of the time is to account for chilling in the refrigerator. The recipe makes about three dozen, but if you're entertaining a larger crowd, you can easily double or triple the recipe to make sure you have enough truffles for everyone to enjoy. In addition to being great for entraining, these truffles make fantastic food gifts for hostesses or holidays. Once you've made these chocolate truffles once, you'll be looking for an excuse to make them again and again.

Southern Living

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
Makes about 3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine first 3 ingredients in a large glass bowl. Cook cream and bourbon in a small saucepan over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes or until mixture is hot but not boiling. (Mixture will steam, and bubbles will form around edge of pan.) Pour cream mixture over chocolate. Let stand 1 minute.

  • Stir chocolate mixture until melted and smooth. (If mixture doesn't melt completely, microwave at HIGH 30 seconds.) Stir in crushed cookies. Cover and chill 3 hours or until firm.

  • Shape mixture into 1-inch balls (about 2 tsp. per ball). Roll in chopped pecans. Place on wax paper-lined baking sheets. Chill 1 hour. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 5 days.

